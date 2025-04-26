‘Should be killed like those in Pahalgam’: Kolkata doc refuses to treat pregnant woman

An alarming report came out of Kolkata recently where a seven-months pregnant Muslim woman was reportedly insulted and refused medical attention by her longtime doctor due to religion.

The attitude of the doctor, as reported by her relative Mehfuza Khatun, suddenly changed when he ascertained the woman’s complete name. “For the first time, we felt targeted because we are Muslims,” Khatun was quoted by The Observer Post.

According to TOP’s report, the woman had been going to Dr CK Sarkar for regular prenatal check-ups. But on her recent visit, Sarkar reportedly made derogatory remarks once he learned of her complete identity.

He told her to go to a mosque or madrasa for treatment and said that she was linked to terrorism, alluding to a recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that claimed the lives of more than 25 individuals.

Khatun explained that the doctor told her, “You people killed innocent Hindus in Pahalgam. You should be killed too. Your husband should be murdered by Hindus so that you know what it feels like,” comments that sent the woman in fear and out of the clinic with her toddler.

Subsequently, a recorded phone call between the woman and the doctor, where insults were exchanged, recorded more verbal abuse, with the doctor purportedly referring to Muslims as “uneducated murderers.”

The family has made police and health department complaints but claims authorities are requiring more proof. In the meanwhile, the doctor reportedly started sending messages to the family instructing them not to “harass” him.

Coincidentally, the doctor lives in the same residential complex where she resides along with her husband and other family members.

The woman was very worried about the silence that ensued following the incident, emphasizing that if educated Muslims were treated this way, poorer and less well-connected Muslims would fare worse.