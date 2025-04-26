WB: Islamophobic poster at BCKV over Pahalgam attack stirs row

The offensive poster emerged in the aftermath of a militant attack that killed 26 people, including numerous Indian tourists.

Islamophobic poster of No Dogs, Muslims allowed
(Photo: Maktoob Media)

Hyderabad: An Islamophobic and insulting poster bearing the message “Dogs and Muslims not allowed. All eyes on Pahalgam. Terrorism means Islam” was found pasted on the entrance notice board of the Faculty of Agriculture of Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswavidyalaya (BCKV), one of India’s prominent agricultural universities.

The offensive poster emerged in the aftermath of a militant attack that killed 26 people, including numerous Indian tourists, two foreigners, and one local youth, in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Maktoob Media reported.

The attack has heightened communal sensitivities throughout the country, with a spike in Islamophobic rhetoric.

Verification, campus reaction

Students and staff at BCKV were shocked and dismayed, as the culprits are still unknown. “It’s truly unfortunate and unacceptable that such hate messages should find their way onto a campus that’s known for its academic excellence,” said an alumnus.

The Pahalgam attack was attributed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a militant outfit that is active in Kashmir. The Indian government has blamed Pakistan for sheltering and facilitating such terror operations, increasing tensions between the two countries.

