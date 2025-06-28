Kolkata law student gang rape: Police forms 5-member SIT

Kolkata: The Kolkata police on Saturday, June 28, formed a five-member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the alleged gang rape of a student by her seniors inside a law college in the city, an officer said.

The five-member SIT would be led by an assistant commissioner rank officer, he said.

“An SIT has been formed to probe into the alleged crime. It will start its investigation immediately,” the officer said.

About Kolkata law student gang rape

A 21-year-old aspiring law student was allegedly gang-raped inside South Calcutta Law College on June 25 by a former student-turned-lawyer, with the help of two senior students. The victim, lured to the college to complete academic formalities, was allegedly confined in a guard’s room and assaulted for hours. She has also claimed the crime was filmed and used to blackmail her.

The main accused, reportedly affiliated with the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), had recently been appointed as temporary non-teaching staff. All three accused have been arrested and remanded to four days in police custody. Their phones have been seized for forensic examination.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo motu cognisance of the case, sought a detailed report within three days, and urged police to invoke relevant provisions of the new criminal laws. The NCW also demanded full support for the survivor and compensation under BNSS guidelines.