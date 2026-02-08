Kolkata Metro railway services disrupted in Blue line

Normal services resumed over the entire stretch of Blue Line from 11.33 am.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th February 2026 2:57 pm IST
Centre to bear 65 pc estimated cost of Rs 63,246 crore Chennai Metro Phase 2
Kolkata Metro

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro Railway services in the Blue Line, the stretch between Dakshineswar and Birji, was disrupted for around 50 minutes on Sunday, Februray 8, after a passenger jumped before a train at Rabindra Sarobar station, a spokesperson said.

After effecting power block in both UP and DN lines at Rabindra Sarobar, the middle-aged person was taken to a nearby hospital.

Truncated services were currently being operated between Maidan and Dakshineswar stations from 10:45 am to 11:33 am.

Add as a preferred source on Google

“Normal services resumed over the entire stretch of Blue Line from 11.33 am after 48 minutes,” the spokesperson said.

The fate of the commuter was not known.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th February 2026 2:57 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button