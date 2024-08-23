Kolkata rape accused Sanjay Roy showed no remorse narrating act: CBI

The psychoanalytic profile of Sanjay Roy, the primary accused in the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical Collage and Hospital has revealed disturbing insights into his character.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer said on Thursday, August 22 that Roy had been detected as a “sexual pervert” who was severely addicted to pornography. The assessment was made following a detailed psychological evaluation of the arrested accused conducted by experts from New Delhi’s Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL).

According to the reports, Roy, 31, displayed no emotions while recounting the incident during interrogations. He narrated the entire incident surrounding the crime with a disturbing lack of remorse, as he provided twisted details about the act.

CBI officials further revealed that during the questioning process, the accused’s attitude was notably expressionless, leading experts to describe him as possessing “animal-like instincts”.

“The man showed no repentance and narrated the entire episode giving every minute detail without hiccups. It appeared that he had no remorse,” the official of the central probe agency told PTI.

The investigation has been bolstered by several technical and scientific evidence that revealed Roy’s presence at the crime scene. CCTV footage reportedly captured him near the hospital’s chest department ward in the morning, shortly before the victim was last seen alive. HE was reportedly stalking the vicitm and four other women at the hospital.

He was later seen re-entering the premises the following day around 4 am when the body of the post-graduate trainee was discovered in a seminar room.

Furthermore, forensic examination reports revealed traces of blood and skin under the victim’s nails that marched injuries on Roy’s body. For further investigation, the CBI is also considering conducting a polygraph test –popularly known as a lie detector test on Roy which has drawn significant public attention.

The horrific gang rape case has sparked outrage, leading to protests across the county. The CBI is expected to submit a detailed report to the Supreme Court regarding the investigation’s progress.