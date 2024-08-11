Kolkata: Young doctor raped, murdered in hospital; nationwide protest erupts

A 28-year-old post-graduate trainee doctor was found partially clothed in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College, West Bengal, on Friday morning, August 9. The autopsy report indicated the woman was sexually assaulted before being strangled and smothered to death.

According to the report, the victim had severe injuries, including bleeding from her eyes, mouth, and private parts. She also sustained injuries to her face, nails, belly, left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger, and lips.

In solidarity with the rape and murder of the doctor, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) announced a nationwide halt of elective services in hospitals beginning on Monday, August 12.

On Sunday, several government hospitals in the city released official statements announcing the shutdown of outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres (OTs), and ward duties.

“As a mark of our solidarity with the colleagues of RG Kar, we announce a nationwide halting of elective services in hospitals starting Monday. This decision is not made lightly, but is necessary to ensure that our voices are heard and that the demands for justice and safety are met without further delay,” the FORDA wrote in a statement

Five demands

The federation has put forward five demands

The RG Kar Medical College residents’ demands must be accepted and acted upon swiftly.

There must be assurance against any police brutality or manhandling of protesting doctors, with respect for their right to protest peacefully.

Furthermore, they demanded that justice be served promptly, with appropriate compensation provided to the deceased doctor’s family.

The Union government must release and enforce a mandated security protocol for healthcare workers across all hospitals, ensuring strict compliance.

Finally, the federation should form an expert committee with representatives from the medical community and associations to expedite the ratification of the Central Healthcare Protection Act.

Doctors protest across Delhi; IMA demands better safety

On August 10, doctors from across Delhi held candle marches denouncing the murder of a female resident doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Dr Dhruv Chauhan, the National Council Member of the Indian Medical Association’s Junior Doctors Network, said the incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of medical staff.

“This horrific incident has ignited widespread alarm within the medical fraternity nationwide. The fear is so intense that doctors are now concerned about performing their duties unless strict security measures are implemented,” he said.

“Doctors have been demanding strict enforcement of the Central Protection Act and increased security in the workplace. If they cannot be safe in their hospitals and colleges, where can they be safe? How can they ensure the safety of their patients when their own lives are insecure?” he asked.

Several resident doctors’ associations across the city, including those from Hindu Rao Hospital, LNJP Hospital, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Maulana Azad Medical College, and the Indian Medical Association, have demanded an investigation into the death of the resident doctor.

“The candle march was a symbol of our collective outrage and demand for justice. We urge authorities to take swift and severe action against the perpetrators and ensure a safe environment for all.

Accused arrested

On August 10, the special investigation team arrested a 33-year-old suspect in connection with the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

The accused, Sanjay Roy, is a Kolkata police civic volunteer who was recruited in 2019. He had been stationed multiple times at the RG Kar Hospital’s police outpost, sometimes for extended periods, giving him access to various hospital departments.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the victim and two other colleagues ordered food to have dinner while watching Neeraj Chopra win silver in the Paris Olympics. After dinner, while others left, Roy decided to stay back and rest.

CCTV footage spotted Roy entering the emergency building at 4 a.m. with a Bluetooth device around his neck. When he left 40 minutes later, the device was missing.

He was reportedly under the influence of alcohol. Police also found a porn video on the accused’s phone.

The accused later confessed to the crime admitting that he strangled the doctor after she resisted.

Roy was brought before the Sealdah court, where no lawyer agreed to represent him. He was remanded to 14-day police custody under Sections 64 (rape) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

If necessary, accused will be hanged: CM Mamta

In her first response to the Kolkata rape-murder case, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the young doctor’s death “despicable” and said it felt “like a personal loss.”

She stated, “I have directed that the case be taken to a fast-track court. If necessary, the accused will be hanged. Though I am not in favor of capital punishment, he should face the strictest penalty.”

However, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sougata Roy criticised the state government, saying, “Instead of addressing the issue seriously, the state government has formed an 11-member inquiry committee, including some interns, which is bizarre. It seems the government is either trying to cover up its negligence or not taking this matter seriously.”

(With Inputs From PTI)