Komuravelli railway station to be inaugurated soon: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: A new railway station coming up near the Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy Temple in Telangana is likely to be inaugurated soon, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said on Wednesday, July 15, describing it as a step towards better connectivity for devotees visiting the shrine.

In a post on X, Reddy said the Komuravelli Punyakshetram Railway Station, built at a cost of Rs 5.63 crore, is 99.5 per cent complete. The station is designed to give pilgrims direct rail access to the temple, one of the popular pilgrimage sites in the state, and to improve regional connectivity across Telangana, he said.

𝐊𝐨𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢 𝐏𝐮𝐧𝐲𝐚𝐤𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐦 𝐑𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 is set to be inaugurated soon, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity and facilitating seamless travel for devotees visiting the renowned Komuravelli Mallanna Swamy Temple in… pic.twitter.com/7dCA1AwtM3 — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) July 15, 2026

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Key features

According to the minister, the station will have a building with an entrance portico, a 450-metre-long high-level platform, five platform shelters and a spacious waiting hall with three-seater benches. It will also have booking counters, a circulating area with parking facilities and drinking water points on the platform.

Reddy said the station’s design would reflect local heritage, with mural paintings depicting the presiding deity and the region’s flora and fauna, besides well-developed approach roads linking it to Rajiv Rahadari (State Highway 1) for last-mile connectivity.

The minister said the project, once operational, would boost passenger comfort, religious tourism and local economic activity, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s leadership for the initiative.