Modi may inaugurate HITEC City railway station on July 17

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to inaugurate the revamped HITEC City railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) on July 17.

The station was modernised for Rs Rs 25.95 crore.

Ahead of the inauguration, residents have requested that the Railway Ministry and South Central Railway also include Malkajgiri railway station, where redevelopment works have been completed.

The Train Travellers Association has also appealed to the Railway Administration to commission the station along with the other ABSS stations.

Hitech City Railway Station

In September 2025, Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy had said that the HITEC City railway station was 80 per cent complete.

As part of the works, facilities for differently-abled passengers were arranged, additional platform shelters have been built, and the station building, along with the waiting hall, was nearing completion.