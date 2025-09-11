Hitec City railway station upgrade 80 pc complete with Rs 25.95 cr: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: 80 per cent of the development works at Hyderabad’s Hitec City railway station have been completed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Union Coal and Mines Minister Kishan Reddy said.

He stated that the central government has allocated Rs 25.95 crore for the modernisation of the station.

As part of the works, facilities for differently-abled passengers have been arranged, additional platform shelters have been built, and the station building, along with the waiting hal,l is nearing completion.

Also Read PM Modi inaugurates all-women-operated Begumpet railway station

A new 12-meter-wide foot overbridge is also being constructed to improve passenger movement across platforms, he added.

Kishan Reddy underlined that “under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre is committed to modernising and upgrading railway stations across the country.”