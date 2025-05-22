PM Modi inaugurates all-women-operated Begumpet railway station

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the all-women-operated Begumpet Railway station in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 22.

He also inaugurated the Karimnagar and Warangal railway stations. The three railway stations are among the 103 stations launched across the country.

The Begumpet railway station has been redeveloped into a modern transit hub, reflecting the rich heritage of Telangana under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 26.55 crore. Telangana’s state bird, the Indian Roller (Pala Pitta), has been installed as a symbolic centrepiece.

Facilities at Begumpet railway station

The upgraded railway station includes two lifts, four escalators, improved platform shelters, spacious waiting halls, modern toilets, dedicated facilities for differently-abled commuters and displayed signage to assist passengers.

It will be operated entirely by women staff from the station master to the ticket clerks and RPF constables and booking staff; a practice that has been in place for over six years. A dedicated surveillance system ensures enhanced safety for female passengers.

The station boasts illuminated lighting, landscaped greenery, water features, and marked signage, which were designed to enhance the overall commuting experience.

The redevelopment is not just about infrastructure but about setting a benchmark in commuter comfort, safety, and inclusivity