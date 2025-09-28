Konda Reddy Pally village is now full solarised; second in India

Hyderabad: The Konda Reddy Pally village, which is the native place of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, was on Sunday, September 28, declared southern India’s forest solarised village.

The village located in Nagarkurnool district became the second in India to be solarised after the Modhera village in Gujarat.

The Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TGSPDCL) took the initiative to create a model for 100 percent solar-powered habitation.

Telangana tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao, along with others, inaugurated the facility in the village.

Capacity

According to reports, the extensive solarisation effort has equipped the village with a substantial 1,500 KW of installed solar capacity. The project covered 480 domestic services, each fitted with a 3 KW capacity system, along with 11 government services receiving a combined capacity of 60 KW.

The total expenditure for this ambitious project is projected to be Rs 10.53 crore. This cost was strategically financed through a combination of public and private sector contributions, including Rs 7.96 crore allocated directly for solarisation, with a central government subsidy of Rs 3.56 crore and CSR funds amounting to Rs 4.092 crore from premier energies. The remaining Rs 2.59 crore was utilised for essential infrastructure development.

360 units per home per month

Apart from environmental benefits, the project is economically beneficial for the villagers.

Each solar-equipped household is likely to produce around 360 units of electricity per month (120 units per KW). Consumers can export their surplus units (total generated minus consumed) back to the grid.

In a recent demonstration of the project’s success, the entire village exported approximately 1 lakh units to the grid in September, generating an impressive revenue of nearly Rs 5 lakh for the community.

Residents earn at a rate of Rs 5.25 per unit supplied to the grid, a sustainable new income stream that significantly enhances the economic position of the consumers.

This successful implementation solidifies Konda Reddy Pally’s position as a national standard for solar self-reliance and rural prosperity.

Background of the project

The project was implemented after an extensive survey to assess energy needs for the village’s approximately 1,451 electricity consumers, which include domestic, commercial and a significant number of agricultural users. The house-to-house survey was undertaken in September 2024.

In six months, domestic power connections were converted to solar. The project proves that rural electrification works with renewable energy can be met within a short time frame and the benefits of energy extended to those in these areas.