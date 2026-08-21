Konda Surekha responds to Congress notice on daughter’s remarks

Hyderabad: Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha has written to the TPCC Disciplinary Committee, clarifying that remarks made by her daughter Sushmita Patel were entirely her daughter’s personal views and not the minister’s own.

In her letter, sent on Thursday, August 20, Konda Surekha said it would not be appropriate to hold her politically responsible for her daughter’s personal opinions merely because of their relationship. She argued that doing so would go against the spirit of natural justice.

The minister said she held complete respect for the Congress party’s leadership and its disciplinary code, and appealed to the committee to consider the democratic values involved and the actual facts of the matter before concluding that she had no role in the episode. She requested that the notice issued to her be withdrawn.

Also Read Congress notice to Konda Surekha over daughter’s Revanth attack

The controversy stems from an event in Geesukonda, Warangal district, on Wednesday, where Konda Surekha’s supporters celebrated her birthday and Sushmita Patel attended as chief guest. Speaking at the event, Sushmita announced she would contest the upcoming elections from Parakala, adding that she would run as an independent even if the party high command denied her a ticket. She also made sharp comments against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on the occasion.

The remarks went viral on media and social media platforms, prompting the Congress high command to take note. Party affairs in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan asked the Telangana PCC for a report on the matter, while Disciplinary Committee chairman and MP Mallu Ravi said he would seek an explanation from Konda Surekha. The minister’s letter to the committee on Thursday came in response to this notice.