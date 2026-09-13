Konda Surekha to travel to New Delhi, no announcements yet

Surekha reportedly received a call from AICC in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan.

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Konda Surekha in a saree holding a bouquet, smiling at the camera.
Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Konda Surekha, who was removed as Telangana endownment and forest minister, is likely to travel to New Delhi after she was summoned by the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC).

Surekha reportedly received a call from AICC in-charge of Telangana Meenakshi Natarajan on September 11. Local reports suggest the Warangal East MLA could be offered a cabinet-rank position.

Konda Surekha was removed from the Telangana on September 3 following her daughter, Konda Sushmita Patel, made remarks against CM Revanth at an event in Geesugonda. She announced that if the party denies her a ticket, she would contest as an independent.

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The disciplinary committee then issued a notice to Surekha directing her to submit a reply within three days. The former minister said she should not be held responsible for the personal comments made by her daughter

“I will neither condemn nor support her remarks,” she had said.

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