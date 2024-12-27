Konda Surekha urges TTD to construct kalyana mandapams, temples in Telangana

Amaravathi: Telangana endowments minister Konda Surekha has claimed that devotees from Telangana going to Tirupathi were neglected during the reign of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She hoped that things could get better in the present TDP government. She stated that the Telangana government has already communicated issues faced by devotees from Telangana to AP chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Konda Surekha, along with her family members offered her prayers at Srisailam Brahmarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple on Friday, December 27.

Speaking with the media, she said that after the bifurcation of Telangana, Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) funds for various religious infrastructural works including the construction of Kalyana Mandapams and temples in Telangana have been stalled.

Highlighting the high influx of devotees to Tirupati and the corresponding revenue boost for TTD, she expressed hope that TTD would take note and prioritise the needs of Telangana devotees.

Even the chief ministers of both the states have discussed the issues and Chandrababu Naidu has responded positively to our representation. The AP government has recently constituted a committee to address various issues concerning TTD, We hope that things will get better soon,” she said.