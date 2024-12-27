‘Ishwar-Allah tero naam’: BJP leaders protest bhajan, accused of intolerance

In an act displaying the allegedly growing intolerance in India, renowned Bhojpuri folk singer Devi was forced to stop singing a harmonious bhajan, “Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram” at an event after she included the Gandhian modification of the bhajan which reflected religious harmony in the country.

In the event commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Patna on Thursday, December 25, titled “Main Atal Rahunga” held at Gandhi Sabhaghar (Bapu Sabhaghar) hall, the singer began singing Bhajan “Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram” which includes traditional lyrics modified by Gandhi “Ishwar-Allah tero naam” (Ishwar and Allah are your names).

The song was originally composed by Sri Lakshmanacharya, who included it in the hymn Sri Nama Ramayanam. While Mahatma Gandhi popularized a modified version of the song.

Forced apology

When she sang lyrics focused on inter-religious tolerance, BJP workers and leaders became agitated. Some of the party members including former Union minister of health and family welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey rushed to the stage, interrupting her performance aggressively took the microphone from her and shouted “Jai Shri Ram” slogans.

The leaders then forced the singer to apologise, which she did, reluctantly. The BJP workers also compelled the singer to plead with them stating, “God belongs to everyone, and I intended to remember Ram and Sita.”

Political reactions

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticized the BJP, stating that their admiration for Mahatma Gandhi is superficial and lacks genuine respect. She accused the party of repeatedly showing ignorance and disrespect toward national heroes.

“BJP leaders forced folk singer Devi ji to apologize for singing Bapu’s favourite bhajan. “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, Patit Pavan Sita Ram” was not heard from her. They offer flowers to Bapu to show off to the world but in reality, they have no respect for him. They take the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar to show off but in reality, they insult him. BJP hates our tolerant and inclusive culture and tradition so much that they insult our great men again and again,” she wrote in a post on X.

A BJP leader, Shahnawaz Hussain, who was the youngest Cabinet colleague of Vajpayee, said that he was ashamed. “I had quoted Atal ji during my address. He used to say, ‘chhote dil se koi bada nahi hota (no one makes it big with a small heart)’. The protest of the bhajan is the height of intolerance. I felt too embarrassed and ashamed.”

बापू का प्रिय भजन गाने पर भाजपा नेताओं ने लोकगायिका देवी जी को माफी मांगने पर मजबूर किया। "रघुपति राघव राजा राम, पतित पावन सीताराम" उनसे नहीं सुना गया।



दुनिया को दिखाने के लिए बापू को फूल चढ़ाते हैं लेकिन असल में उनके प्रति कोई आदर नहीं है। दिखावे के लिए बाबासाहेब अंबेडकर का… pic.twitter.com/jZJ1tL4t8y — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 26, 2024

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav also attacked the BJP for stopping the bhajan, suggesting that the party leaders’ and “Sanghis'” (Members of the RSS) actions revealed their anti-women sentiment and disrespect for an inclusive message of figures like the father of the national, Gandhi.

“Sanghis and BJP people hate the name and slogan of “Jai Siyaram, Jai Sitaram” because it has the praise of Mother Sita. These people are anti-women from the very beginning and with the slogan of “Jai Shri Ram” they insult half of the population, women,” Yadav wrote on X.

“Yesterday, in a program, singer Devi sang Bapu’s bhajan in the auditorium built in his name and said “Sita Ram”, then the petty BJP members made her apologize on the mic and made her chant Jai Shri Ram instead of Jai Sita Ram. Why do these Sanghis insult women including “Sita Mata”? he added.

संघियों और भाजपाइयों को "जय सियाराम, जय सीताराम" के नाम एवं नारे से शुरू ही नफरत है क्योंकि उसमें माता सीता का जयकारा है। ये लोग शुरू से ही महिला विरोधी है तथा "जय श्री राम' के नारे के साथ आधी आबादी महिलाओं का भी अपमान करते हैं।

गायिका देवी ने कल कार्यक्रम में बापू के नाम पर…



गायिका देवी ने कल कार्यक्रम में बापू के नाम पर… pic.twitter.com/fOGhxfWE16 — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 26, 2024

Significance of the modification of the Bhajan

The bhajan ‘Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram’ is an important song that depicts the idea of religious

unity Gandhiji was fighting for. The lyrics “Ishwar-Allah tero naam” of the song reflect the opinion that any favour from the gods is granted to everyone in the society irrespective of religion.