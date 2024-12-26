CWC passes resolution proposed by Telangana CM on caste census

Hyderabad: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Belgavi unanimously passed a resolution proposed by Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, demanding the Centre to conduct the caste census along with the Census of India that is supposed to be carried out in 2025.

Proposing the resolution on Thursday, December 26, Revanth Reddy said that there was a possibility of the delimitation of Lok Sabha segments across the country which could be done by the Centre. He stated that if it was done as per the population, the Lok Sabha seats in the southern states may not increase on par with the north Indian states.

To prevent that from happening, he felt that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) needed to take steps strategically on this issue.

Recalling that 100 years ago CWC meeting held in Belgavi had elected Mahatma Gandhi as AICC president, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed that the caste census proposed by leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi would bring revolutionary changes in the country.

He felt that the caste census would be a slap on the face of the BJP, which he said, has been ruling by dividing the society, by playing politics in the name of caste and religion.