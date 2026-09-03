Konda Surekha’s removal linked to corruption, claims Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, on Thursday, September 3, levelled corruption allegations as the reason behind Konda Surekha’s expulsion from the cabinet.

Konda Surekha was removed as the Minister for Forest and Environment and Endowments on Thursday amid a disciplinary row over Surekha’s daughter’s remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. The Congress high command directed her to resign from her post.

Speaking on the political development, Raja Singh, a former Bharatiya Janata Party leader, claimed the Warangal East MLA and her daughter, Sushmita, are involved in a dispute over distribution of money shares.

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Also Read CM Revanth drops Konda Surekha from Cabinet amid disciplinary row

Konda Surekha controversy

The controversy with Konda Surekha started on August 19, when her daughter, Konda Sushmita Patel, made remarks against CM Revanth at an event in Geesugonda, announcing she would contest the upcoming elections from Parakala and would even run as an independent if the party high command denied her a ticket.

On Wednesday, the former minister met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi to give her side of the story. She said not to hold her responsible for her daughter’s remarks against the Chief Minister.

“It is not right to hold me responsible simply because she is my daughter. I will neither condemn nor support her remarks,” she had said.

https://www.deccanchronicle.com/southern-states/telangana/mla-raja-singh-alleges-money-sharing-dispute-behind-konda-surekhas-issue-1984527