Korean actress Cha Chung-hwa to marry her fiance on THIS date

Seoul: Popular South Korean character actress Cha Chung-hwa is making headlines in India not only because of her acting skills but also for her personal life. The gorgeous actress has scores of fans in India who eagerly wait to see her getting married.

The actress who appeared in several South Korean dramas will soon fulfill the wish of her fans as she is going to tie the knot soon with her fiance. Yes, if reports are to be believed Cha Chung-hwa will get married to her non-celebrity fiance soon.

Reports claim that a gorgeous South Korean actress is going to marry a businessman on October 27 in a private ceremony. The duo are dating each other for a long time now and are set to take their relationship to the next level.

Cha Chung-hwa featured in films like Harmony, Don’t Forget Me and Pawn among others. She has played her role in various hit Television series like ‘The Ghost Detective’, ‘Crash Landing on You’ and ‘ Cleaning Up’ etc,.