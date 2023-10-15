Meet highest-paid Korean actor: Net worth, fees per episode

Seol: Korean entertainment, notably K-dramas and K-pop, has woven its way into the hearts of many in India. The catchy tunes and captivating storylines have captured the attention of Gen-Z. This fascination with Korean celebrities and their work has propelled their fame and earnings to remarkable heights. But do you know who is the highest-paid actor in the industry? Let’s have a look!

Highest Paid Korean Actor – Hyun Bin

Korean actor Kim Tae-pyung also known by his stage name Hyun Bin has accumulated a huge fan following across the globe for his acting skills. He rose to prominence at the global level after the success of ‘Crash Landing on You’ but it was ‘Secret Garden’ which recorded the highest viewership at that time and ‘Hyun Bin Syndrome’ came into existence.

Hyun Bin has become a global star now and he has amassed a huge wealth from Dramas, movies and commercials. He is one of the highest-paid actors and in this write-up, we will tell you about his earnings and net worth.

Sources of income

According to the reports, Hyun Bin mainly earns from acting. He has featured in many successful dramas and movies. Reports suggest that he was paid USD 27,000 until ‘Secret Garden’. It is said that he charges USD 113,000 per episode.

Hyun Bin Net worth 2023

Hyun Bin’s net worth is whopping USD 21 million (INR 175 crores) as per reports and the combined net worth of the actor and his partner Son Ye-Jin is USD 41 million (INR 341 crores). The combined property value of the couple is said to be USD 27 million.

From ‘My Name is Kim Sam-Soon’ to ‘The Negotiation’ Hyun Bin featured in various hit movies and shows and that has helped him to charge a huge amount from makers.