Kota: Woman dies at hospital a day after attempted suicide

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 9:19 pm IST
(Representative picture)

Kota: A 22-year-old woman died during treatment at a hospital here last night, a day after she allegedly tried to commit suicide, police said on Monday.

Antima Kumari, a class 10 dropout and a resident of the Lakheri town of Bundi district, was going to be married in two months.

The body was handed over to her family Monday morning after a postmortem and a case of unnatural death under section 174 of CrPC has been registered, police said.

The woman allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her room on Saturday evening while her two sisters were in another adjoining room, ASI at Lekhari police station Amberraj Singh said.

Her sisters immediately rushed her to a local hospital, where doctors referred her to Kota’s MBS hospital after primary treatment, the ASI added.

Singh said no suicide note was found and it is yet to be ascertained why she attempted to kill herself. A purported video of the woman was brought to police’s notice by locals, he said, adding the content of the video is yet to be verified.

The family members had denied it was her video.

