Kothagudem prohibits use of loudspeakers at Ganesh pandals

"Drinking alcohol, giving hate speeches, organising obscene dances at pandals and using high volume speakers should be avoided," SP warns.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 3rd September 2022 1:24 pm IST
eco friendly ganesha
Representative Image

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Kothagudem police informed that loudspeakers have been prohibited in the district to avoid noise pollution.

As many as 850 Ganesh pandals have been set up across the district, if anyone uses loudspeakers or any other DJs equipment, action will be taken against them and the equipment will be seized. According to the Supreme Court order, the speakers can be used only until 10 pm.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 74 pools prepared for Ganesh Chaturthi immersion

The SP said that loudspeakers should be used with less volume so that the students and other citizens are not disturbed.

MS Education Academy

Further, officials said that Pandal committee members should be present and take all the precautions to prevent incidents that could lead to unrest in the city.

“Drinking alcohol, giving hate speeches, organising obscene dances at pandals and using high volume speakers should be avoided,” SP warns.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button