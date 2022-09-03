Kothagudem prohibits use of loudspeakers at Ganesh pandals

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the Kothagudem police informed that loudspeakers have been prohibited in the district to avoid noise pollution.

As many as 850 Ganesh pandals have been set up across the district, if anyone uses loudspeakers or any other DJs equipment, action will be taken against them and the equipment will be seized. According to the Supreme Court order, the speakers can be used only until 10 pm.

The SP said that loudspeakers should be used with less volume so that the students and other citizens are not disturbed.

Further, officials said that Pandal committee members should be present and take all the precautions to prevent incidents that could lead to unrest in the city.

“Drinking alcohol, giving hate speeches, organising obscene dances at pandals and using high volume speakers should be avoided,” SP warns.