Kothagudem airport: Central team to inspect sites on Sept 7

The proposed airport is expected to improve connectivity in the district and support regional development.

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Hyderabad: The proposed Kothagudem airport project has moved to another stage, with a central technical team set to visit Telangana on September 7. The team will inspect alternative locations identified for the airport in Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

The proposed airport is expected to improve connectivity in the district and support regional development.

Four to five locations shortlisted

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao shared the development after meeting Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi on Tuesday, September 1.

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The state government had earlier examined two locations for the airport. However, both were found unsuitable because of technical limitations.

Following this, Telangana identified four to five other locations and submitted them to the Centre for examination.

The central team will conduct on-ground inspections of the shortlisted locations, study factors including the geographical and climatic conditions of the sites and their technical suitability for airport construction.

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Centre to consider project after technical report

Tummala said the Civil Aviation Minister had assured him that the Centre would take the required steps towards establishing the airport if the technical team’s assessment supports the proposed locations.

The technical report is therefore expected to play an important role in deciding the next stage of the Kothagudem airport project.

The state government considers the airport significant for Bhadradri Kothagudem, particularly because the district is home to the Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam.

The temple is one of Telangana’s major pilgrimage destinations.

People in the district have been demanding an airport for several years. The proposed facility is also expected to contribute to the development of the region by improving air connectivity.

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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