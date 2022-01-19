Koti Women’s College to become state’s first Women’s University

Hyderabad: The Koti Women’s College is all set to become Telangana’s first Women’s University, announced Telangana’s Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy.

The minister directed officials to make arrangements to upgrade the college on Tuesday in a meeting with the department of education to prepare a proposal for upgrading the college into a university.

The University College for Women, Koti, currently operated at the Osmania University’s constituent college, has the University Grants Commission autonomous status and National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) grade as well.

As per the instructions of the state’s chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, measures have been taken for upgrading the college into a university.

Telangana Today quoted the education minister as saying, “In wake of the proposal for upgrading the Koti Women’s College into university, a detailed report has to be submitted on infrastructure, student accommodation and other basic amenities and requirements,”.

The minister also instructed officials to propose specialized courses in the university and accordingly submit details to the government.

“Currently, more than four thousand students were seeking higher education in the college and the number could increase further if it was upgraded into the university. Koti Women’s College has a rich history and upgrading into a university would pave the way for further quality education for women in the state,” the minister added.