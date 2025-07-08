Hyderabad: The 125-year-old Kotwal House, also known as the old Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s office, has been fully restored after lying in neglect for years. The heritage structure was donated for the purpose by the sixth Nizam of the city, Nawab Mir Mahbub Ali Khan, also known as Asaf Jah VI, who ruled the erstwhile Hyderabad State from 1869 till 1911.

Pre-independence, the Kotwal or equivalent of the the Police Commissioner held the highest level of privileges looked upon with great respect and honour. According to Deccan Terrain & Co, run by Mi Khan, which restored the building, the police commissionerate system was established in the year 1271 1847 in Hyderabad.

The Kotwal House, or the Old Commissioner Office eventually became the deputy commissioner of police (south zone) office, and has since been that.

According to Deccan Terrain, the old Hyderabad police commissioner’s office has typical colonial style architecture (european), with main hall being in the centre with an attached veranda on the north and south side, and an arched portico overlooking the courtyard.

The structure has roman columns in the veranda adding glamour to the architecture. It also has a madras terrace, spanning around 4500 square feet, constructed in stone and lime masonry, raised on heavy stone plinth beams, all along the building divisions. The doorways and windows are stone arched making it sturdy without lintels.

The building was not in use for half a decade & termed inhabitable due to ageing and non-maintenance. Restoration began in 2023 when Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand Mrsigned an agreement with Mr. Mir Khan, conservator in chief of Deccan Terrain Heritage, to build a detailed project report and conservation plan.