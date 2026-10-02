KPSC recruitment case: SC puts stay on SIT headed by Alok Kumar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has temporarily stayed the Karnataka High Court’s order constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Alok Kumar to investigate alleged irregularities in the KPSC Veterinary Officer recruitment case.

The apex court was hearing a challenge filed by the Karnataka government against the High Court’s September 21 order. The High Court had directed a five-member SIT to conduct a fresh investigation into alleged irregularities in the recruitment of 400 Veterinary Officers and ordered the Criminal Investigation Department to hand over the relevant records to the new team.

Representing the Karnataka government, senior advocate Kapil Sibal told the Supreme Court that the CID investigation had been comprehensive and impartial since the FIR was registered. He questioned the need for transferring the investigation to another agency when the existing probe had not been found deficient.

The government also objected to the High Court naming Alok Kumar as head of the SIT. The state argued that the appointment of officers to conduct an investigation falls within the executive domain.

Counsel appearing for the candidates opposed the state’s challenge and supported the High Court’s decision. They argued that the High Court had considered the availability and suitability of officers before selecting the SIT members.

The candidates’ lawyers also questioned the objections raised against Alok Kumar. The Supreme Court has directed that documents relating to allegations against the officer be submitted in a sealed cover during the next hearing. The state has also been allowed to submit a list of other competent officers for consideration.

The KPSC case concerns alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination for 400 Veterinary Officer posts. The CID investigation has examined allegations of question-paper leakage and manipulation of examination records. Investigators have also traced alleged financial transactions involving candidates and intermediaries.

The Karnataka High Court had earlier declined requests to transfer the investigation to the CBI and instead ordered a fresh probe by the SIT. The court had given the team 100 days to complete its investigation and submit a report.

The Supreme Court’s interim order places the High Court-directed SIT probe on hold for now. The matter has been posted for further hearing on October 12.

The latest order is limited to the question of the High Court-directed SIT and does not decide the allegations concerning the KPSC recruitment process. The investigation and legal challenges will continue before the appropriate judicial forums.