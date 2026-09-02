KPSC recruitment scam: CID finds three-stage fraud network

Bengaluru: The CID investigation into the alleged KPSC veterinary officer recruitment scam has reportedly uncovered a three-stage operation involving the alleged leakage of examination questions, manipulation of OMR sheets and influencing the recruitment process.

According to the information emerging from the investigation, the alleged network involved KPSC Controller of Examinations and IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar and alleged middleman Basavaraj Kannale. The investigation is examining how candidates allegedly secured access to questions before the examination and were subsequently helped to improve their scores.

In the first stage, questions selected from five model question papers were allegedly noted down and passed on to Kannale two days before the examination. The candidates who had allegedly paid money were reportedly accommodated at resorts in Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Andhra Pradesh, where they prepared answers before being taken to examination centres in private buses.

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The second stage allegedly involved manipulation of OMR answer sheets. Candidates who had performed poorly were allegedly given higher marks to ensure that they secured positions on the merit list.

The final stage allegedly involved the interview and recruitment process. Candidates appearing before KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa in a 1:3 ratio were allegedly given appointment orders after their written examination and interview scores were matched.

Meanwhile, CID officials reportedly seized hall tickets of six candidates during a search of Kannale’s residence. The hall tickets are reportedly linked to the 2025 B Group recruitment examination, raising suspicion that the alleged racket may extend beyond the veterinary officer recruitment.

The six candidates have reportedly been asked to appear before the CID for questioning. The controversy also intensified after JD(S) shared a photograph on X showing Minister Eshwar Khandre allegedly offering sweets to Kannale. The party questioned the alleged links between the government and the accused and sought clarification from the government.