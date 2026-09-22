KPSC veterinary recruitment probe traces cash trail

Bengaluru: The CID investigation into alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s recruitment of veterinary officers has uncovered a substantial money trail involving candidates, middlemen and officials, with investigators examining alleged payments made to secure government jobs.

The probe has so far questioned around 40 candidates and traced financial transactions linked to the recruitment process. Investigators have also examined accounts allegedly used to receive money from aspirants. According to investigation details, around Rs 92 lakh was deposited into accounts linked to the suspected network, prompting the authorities to freeze the accounts.

The investigation has also focused on alleged use of recruitment money for expensive jewellery. The CID told a Bengaluru court that funds allegedly collected from aspirants were used to purchase gold and diamond jewellery for a female friend of suspended IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar, who had served as KPSC’s examination controller. The jewellery purchases were reportedly worth Rs 52 lakh, according to the CID’s submissions.

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The investigation has further revealed allegations of question-paper leakage before the veterinary officer examination. According to the CID, selected candidates were allegedly taken to a resort on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where they were provided leaked questions and trained before appearing for the examination.

The probe has identified alleged payments ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 80 lakh by some aspirants to middleman Basavaraj Kannale. The money was allegedly paid in return for assistance in securing appointments to the 400 veterinary officer posts.

The CID is examining the roles of the alleged middlemen, candidates and officials connected with the recruitment process. The Enforcement Directorate has also intensified its investigation into the suspected money-laundering angle and arrested Gangwar and Kannale following questioning.

The investigation remains ongoing, with officials tracing transactions, communications and other evidence.