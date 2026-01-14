KRAFTON, Royal Enfield team up to bring ridable bike inside game

New Delhi: KRAFTON India and Royal Enfieldtoday announced a landmark partnership that bridges two of India’s most influential cultural domains – mobile gaming and motorcycling. The collaboration debuts Royal Enfield’s iconic Bullet 350 and the OG cafe racer Continental GT 650 as rideable motorcycles inside BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), offering an unprecedented blend of automotive heritage and interactive entertainment.

• The iconic Royal Enfield Bullet 350 and sporty Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 will be introduced as rideable motorcycles inside the BGMI universe

• Both motorcycles to make their debut in the game from January 19, 2026, as a part of the BGMI 4.2 update that goes live on January 15, 2026

• New update introduces a range of exclusive Royal Enfield-themed in-game content and rewards

• Royal Enfield to also showcase a unique custom-built Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 inspired by elements from the BGMI universe

Royal Enfield also showcased a custom-built, real-world motorcycle inspired by BGMI’s tactical and war-ready aesthetic – crafted on the soul of the Continental GT 650 – underscoring the creative synergy between both brands.

Opening 2026 with one of the most significant brand integrations in Indian gaming history, this collaboration reinforces BGMI’s continued ambition to expand its universe through culturally relevant, localised experiences, while reflecting Royal Enfield’s intent to engage India’s next-generation audiences through innovative digital platforms. Gaming enthusiasts will soon experience the thrill of riding legendary Royal Enfield machines across virtual battlegrounds, while auto aficionados will see their passion reflected inside one of the country’s largest entertainment ecosystems.

“This strategic partnership with Royal Enfield embodies BGMI’s vision of creating culturally meaningful and locally rooted experiences,” said Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development & Partnerships at KRAFTON India. “2026 will be a year of many firsts, and we’re kicking it off with one of our most ambitious brand integrations yet, while fundamentally elevating how partnerships enhance player engagement and drive shared value. Royal Enfield is an iconic name in the global automotive universe and its deep community roots with evolving digital ethos make it a natural ally for BGMI’s player-centric universe. Together, we are weaving storytelling, lifestyle, and digital culture into gameplay in a way that truly reflects the aspirations of modern Indian youth. Looking ahead, this collaboration sets a strategic foundation for future partnerships that are experiential, immersive, and deeply connected with our community’s passions across movies, sports, FMCG and lifestyle landscapes.”

Extending the BGMI universe beyond the screen is the custom motorcycle built on Royal Enfield’s cafe racer Continental GT 650. The collaboration’s real-world centrepiece stretches the imagination and stands as a symbol of battlefield ownership, bridging the digital battleground and the physical world. Built in collaboration with a Delhi based custom builder, the motorcycle is an epitome of creativity and craftsmanship and crafted using traditional metal forming and modern rapid prototyping for an exciting fusion. Design elements such as picatinny rails, armoured plating, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres draw directly from traversal, combat, and survival mechanics within BGMI, thus fusing the two worlds together.

Speaking on the collaboration and the custom-built motorcycle, Adrian John Sellers, Head- Custom & Motorsports, Royal Enfield, said, “Partnering with BGMI is about more than just presence; it’s about meeting our community in their element and amplifying the shared values of thrill, freedom, and self-expression. The custom-built Continental GT 650 is the physical heartbeat of this collaboration—an intersection where the raw, tactical aesthetic of gaming meets the soul of custom motorcycling. By blending BGMI’s battle-ready elements with Royal Enfield DNA, we have created a machine where imagination isn’t limited by reality. It is a celebration of creative exploration for a community that thrives on both the digital and the open road.”

The partnership is part of the BGMI 4.2 update launching on 15 January 2026, with the Royal Enfield-themed in-game content and rewards through a special SPIN format being available for players from 19 January 2026 to 22 February 2026. Rewards include permanent Mythic (Red Tier) rewards like Revel 01 Set, Bullet Line – P90 gun skin, CrankGuard helmet and Roadborn Rucksack backpack, which comes along with the permanent items: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and theRoyal Enfield Bullet 350. All elements are designed to reflect the brand’s legacy and battle-ready ethos within BGMI. Driving sustained engagement, the collaboration also introduces a first-of-its-kind login-based mechanic. Players who log into BGMI daily for 60 minutes – without the requirement to actively play – will be eligible to collect a Royal Enfield Event Crate. These crates will include premium permanent Mythic (Red Tier) rewards, with players able to collect up to 34 Event Crates during the event period, reinforcing long-term engagement and daily participation.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON’s platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $170 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India’s game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, Royal Enfield has created beautifully crafted motorcycles since 1901. From its British roots, a manufacturing plant was established in Madras in 1955, a foothold from which Royal Enfield spearheaded the growth of India’s mid-sized two-wheeler segment. Royal Enfields are engaging, uncomplicated, accessible and fun to ride; a vehicle for exploration and self-expression. It’s an approach the brand calls ‘Pure Motorcycling’. Royal Enfield’s premium line-up includes the Bullet 650, Classic 650, Bullet 650 and the Guerrilla 450 modern roadster, Hunter 350, Meteor 350, Super Meteor 650, Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 twins, the Shotgun 650, the Himalayan 450, the Scram 440 ADV Crossover, the iconic Bullet 350, Classic 350 and Goan Classic 350. The company recently unveiled its new city+ electric mobility brand – the Flying Flea – a fresh take on urban mobility, blending authentic design with advanced technology.

Riders and a passionate community are fostered with a rich profusion of events at a local, regional and international level. Most notable are Motoverse (previously Rider Mania), an annual gathering of thousands of Royal Enfield enthusiasts in Goa, and Himalayan Odyssey, a yearly pilgrimage over some of the toughest terrain and highest mountain passes.

A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield operates through more than 2074 stores across all major cities and towns in India and through nearly 1212 stores in 80+ countries around the globe. Royal Enfield also has two world-class technical centres, in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and in Chennai, India. The company’s two state-of-the-art production facilities are located at Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal, near Chennai. Across the world, Royal Enfield has seven modern CKD assembly facilities in Bangladesh, Nepal, Brazil (2), Thailand, Argentina and Colombia.

