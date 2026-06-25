‘Krishna’ textbook name linked to river, not religion: NCERT

Bengaluru: Amid a growing political debate over alleged saffronisation of school textbooks, NCERT has issued a clarification defending the content and naming of its recently introduced textbooks, including the Class 6 Kannada text titled “Krishna.”

The controversy gained momentum after former Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa accused the BJP government of introducing ideological influences into educational material. Concerns were also raised over the choice of the name “Krishna” for the Kannada textbook, with some critics suggesting it reflected a religious agenda.

Rejecting the allegations, NCERT stated that the textbook’s title was chosen as part of a broader naming convention based on major Indian rivers. According to the council, Kannada was assigned the name “Krishna” after the Krishna river, while other languages have similarly been linked to rivers such as Ganga, Kaveri and Jamuna.

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NCERT also addressed criticism related to a chapter discussing food and nutrition. The council clarified that the lesson titled “Health is Wealth” was designed to educate students about balanced diets and healthy lifestyles.

Officials said the chapter includes references to a variety of nutritious foods and contains illustrations representing both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dietary practices. The council stressed that there was no attempt to favour any particular food habit or discourage another.

According to NCERT, the content aligns with the principles of the National Education Policy 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023, which encourage contextual learning and cultural relevance.

The council further stated that it remains committed to maintaining academic standards and developing inclusive educational resources. It also invited teachers, parents and education experts to offer constructive suggestions for future improvements.

The clarification is expected to fuel further debate between the ruling Congress government in Karnataka and the BJP over educational reforms and curriculum content.