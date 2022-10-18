Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal: SC hearing on SLPs on December 6

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court will hear arguments about the Special Leave Petition (SLP) Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh filed to appeal the ruling of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-2 (KWDT) on December 6.

Telangana has requested to hear the main case about the SLPs backed by Andhra Pradesh, whilst Karnataka wanted to hear their Interlocutory Application (IA) and be permitted to publish a modified KWDT-II ruling.

The hearing pertains to the SLP filed on February 18, 2022, by the government of Karnataka in the Supreme Court, asking for the establishment of a bench to hear a case connected to a dispute over the distribution of water from the Krishna river. Whereas, Andhra Pradesh has petitioned the Supreme Court in a dispute with Telangana over the distribution of water from the Krishna river. In accordance with Section 87 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act of 2014, the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) has to be notified by the centre, according to the writ suit.

At the request of Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh in the river basin, the KWDT-2 was established on April 2, 2004, under the Inter-state River Water Disputes Act, 1956, by the Tribunal of Justice Brijesh Kumar. On December 30, 2010, the KWDT-2 decided to allocate 81 TMC to Maharashtra, 177 TMC to Karnataka, and 190 TMC to the combined Andhra Pradesh out of 448 TMC that were between 75 percent and 65 percent available, while maintaining the KWDT-1 allocations.

But in 2011, the unified Andhra Pradesh government filed an SLP in the Supreme Court contesting the decision since it was dissatisfied with the KWDT-2’s judgement. Following the division, the Telangana government also petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn the KWDT-2 ruling. The matter is still sub-judice before the Supreme Court.