Kriti Sanon reveals she dreamt of debuting opposite Salman Khan

New Delhi: Actor Kriti Sanon, who will be seen sharing screen space with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor in the heist comedy ‘Crew’, talked about “daydreaming” of making a debut in Bollywood with superstar Salman Khan.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit, Kriti said, “You know I am someone who always dreams big. In fact, at one point I used to dream about debuting with Salman Khan. I used to daydream about it.”

She added, “When I was growing up and I was 5, I liked to copy Madhuri Dixit and see all her steps from songs like ‘Ankhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi’ and ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’, I used to just copy them. But I used to follow those steps and I used to love dancing. And when at that time somebody used to ask what you want to be when you grow up, then I used to say I want to be an actress. I never thought I would be able to make it till here. But I did dream big..”

The actor is currently occupied promoting her upcoming film ‘Crew’

While attending a press conference in New Delhi, she praised Vidya Balan as an actor and person.

She said, “I would love to work with Vidya Balan. She is someone I really admire for the person and the actor she is. I would love to work with her. So, hopefully someone writes another script.”

Kriti also shared her experience of working with Kajol in ‘Do Patti’ and called her one of the “finest” actors.

She added, “We both have very intense scenes in ‘Do Patti’ and I really enjoyed working with her. I think she is one of the finest actors we ever had. I loved working with her all the more because she always comes with something for the scene…”

Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, ‘Do Patti’ is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerising hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold, read a statement.

The thriller is also the maiden project as a producer for writer Kanika Dhillon and actor Kriti Sanon.

‘Do Patti’ also marks Kriti and Kajol’s second collaboration after ‘Dilwale’.

Talking about ‘Crew’, recently, makers unveiled the trailer of ‘Crew,’ and it has already started trending on social media.

In the film, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti are essaying the roles of “bad” air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has sought to grab eyeballs.

‘Crew’ is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

It is slated for a theatrical release on March 29.