KRK blames Anushka Sharma for Virat Kohli’s depression

Mumbai: Actor and film critic Kamal Rashid Khan, aka KRK, is notorious for constantly bashing Bollywood actors. Until recently, he was after Aamir Khan and his latest film Laal Singh Chaddha. He also got into a word war with Taapsee Pannu, recently. Now, he has found a new target in actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli.

In a recent tweet, KRK made a huge claim that Anushka Sharma is the reason behind Virat Kohli’s mental health struggles and depression. He said, “Virat Kohli is the first cricketer in India who is having problem of depression. Ye hai result ek heroine se shaadi karne ka. She must have put in his head that he is having depression problem.”

The statement received a massive backlash, post which, KRK deleted the tweet. However, diligent netizens had taken a screenshot of the tweet before he could delete it. The tweet is now going viral on the internet, with many calling KRK ‘sick’.

Have a look at the tweet here:

KRK’S tweet on Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (Photo: Twitter)

In another undeleted tweet, KRK addressed the matter and said, “Ek North Indian strong boy #ViratKohli Ko Depression Ki Beemari Kaise Ho Gayee? (How could a strong North Indian boy suffer from depression)?” He also questioned Virat Kohli’s presence on Team India in spite of admitting his mental health struggles.

Ek North Indian strong boy #ViratKohli𓃵 Ko Depression Ki Beemari Kaise Ho Gayee? Ispe Video Banta Hi hai. Should I make the video? Like for YES, RT for NO. — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 27, 2022

I simply can’t understand, when #ViratKohli himself is accepting that he is having depression problem, then how he is in the team for #AsiaCup2022! Are selectors also having depression problem? — Kamal Rashid Kumar (@kamaalrkhan) August 27, 2022

For the unversed, Virat Kohli recently opened up about his mental health in an interview with Star Sports and said, “I’m not shy to admit that I was feeling mentally down. This is a very normal thing to feel, but we don’t speak because we are hesitant. We don’t want to be looked at as mentally weak. Trust me, faking to be strong is far worse than admitting to being weak.