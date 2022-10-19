KRK passes nasty comments on Katrina Kaif, video goes viral

Mumbai: Self-proclaimed critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK often makes headlines for his outspoken remarks or controversial tweets on celebs. From warning Shah Rukh Khan to accusing Aamir Khan of Samantha-Naga Chaitanya’s divorce, he has been targeting several stars a lot lately.

It seems like Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is next on his target list. KRK recently reviewed the trailer of Kaif’s upcoming movie ‘Phone Bhoot’ and called it a ‘disaster’. Not just this, he went on to pass some derogatory and nasty comments about the actress.

In his YouTube video, KRK can be heard using terms like “aunty” and “chachi” for Katrina Kaif. He says, “Ek baar bata do Chachi ka role kya hai?” He even mocked Phone Bhoot saying, “Is phone ka naam hona chahiye tha Chachi aur bhatijo ka khel.” Check out his video below.

While several social media users felt that his comments are balderdash, a section of netizens are left furious for passing ‘unacceptable’ remarks against the actress.

A couple of days ago, KRK mocked superstar Hrithik Roshan for his bald patch after a video of him attending a wedding along with his girlfriend Saba Azad went viral. Hrithik’s fans blasted KRK and called him out for his nasty comments.