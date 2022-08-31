KRK to be booked again for ‘derogatory’ tweets on women

Mumbai: Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamal Rashid Khan aka KRK have been arrested by the police yesterday morning.

According to the police, KRK was arrested for controversial and derogatory tweets he had made in 2020 on Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. Following this, Rahul Kanal, a member of the core committee of Yuva Sena, filed a complaint against KRK for the objectionable remarks.

Well, looks like KRK is in for further trouble as the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Maharashtra Police to book the actor for making derogatory remarks against women.

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of NCW made the request. The tweet read, “@NCWIndia has come across a few posts of Kamal R Khan making derogatory remarks about women on social media. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPMaharashtra to book him under relevant provisions for his comments on women. Action taken must be apprised to the Commission.”

For the unversed, KRK is notorious for constantly targeting and passing objectionable comments on the Bollywood fraternity.