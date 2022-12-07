KRMB Member Pillai transferred to CWC headquarters

Decision comes after Telangana government raised objections to Pillai’s claim

Updated: 7th December 2022
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Jal Shakti on Tuesday transferred the member of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Convener of its River Management Committee (RMC) Dr. B.R.K. Pillai to Central Water Commission (CWC) headquarters in New Delhi.

The decision comes after Telangana government raised objections to Pillai’s claim regarding the RMC report and recommendation.

It is reported that after the RMC meeting that was held on December 3, Pillai was claiming that Telangana has accepted its draft report and recommendation.

Reacting to the claim, the Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) of Telangana had written to the KRMB chairman making it clear that neither the government has accepted the report nor signed it.

