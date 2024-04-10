Krushna Abhishek ‘SLAPS’ Kiku Sharda, video goes viral

Mumbai: The comedy series ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ has returned to Netflix with a new name, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show‘. It continues to be one of the most popular TV shows, attracting huge numbers of viewers and high ratings.

The cast of the show, which features Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, and Kiku Sharda, is occupied with filming new episodes.

Did Krushna Slap Kiku?

In the latest video circulating social media, Krushna Abhishek from ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ can be seen ‘slapping’ his colleague Kiku Sharda. But don’t worry, it’s just a bit of fun!

Watch the video:

Krushna Abhishek portrays a quirky shopkeeper, and Kiku Sharda approaches him to buy two marker pens. What follows is a comical exchange that culminates in a playful slap. When Kiku asks in Hindi for two marker pens, Krushna takes it quite literally. The phrase “mar kar” means “give a tight one,” and that’s precisely what Krushna delivers—two playful slaps!

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Currently, both Kiku and Krushna continue to spread laughter on Netflix in Kapil Sharma’s latest show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. Their chemistry and wit keep viewers entertained.

The Great Indian Kapil Show was released on Netflix on March 30 and will release a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.