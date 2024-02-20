KSA mandates Bisht for high-ranking officials and legal practitioners

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has issued circular prescribing the formal use of traditional Bisht (men’s cloak) for certain categories of individuals and officials at work places and formal events.

The directive has reportedly necessitated the wearing of the Bisht for emirs and deputy emirs of provinces, ministers, governors, assistant and deputy ministers, leaders of independent departments and their deputies, and also for the heads and deputy heads of town centers.

All of these individuals are required to wear the Bisht while entering and exiting their workplaces and attending official functions.

The directives have also mandated that the members of the Shura Council (Consultative Assembly of Saudi Arabia) are to don Bishts during council sessions; judges and prosecutors from the Public Prosecution, as well as employees of the Prosecution Unit at the Overnight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha), and lawyers are required to wear them in court sessions and hearings.

Meanwhile, women belonging to the mentioned categories are required to adhere to the women’s official dress code.

Furthermore, it is being reported that the Ministry of Media, alongside Nazaha, would oversee the enforcement of these directives, addressing any contravention or non-adherence to Bisht-related issues.

The circular has also clarified that these guidelines do not affect any other existing orders or directives regarding the obligation to wear the traditional cloak by other groups or the internal policies of any entity. Moreover, the circular also clarified that the order does not apply to professions or specializations necessitating specific attire.