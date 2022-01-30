K’taka cop suspended for assaulting differently-abled woman

Bengaluru: Karnataka police on Sunday suspended a police official after he allegedly kicked and assaulted a differently-abled woman in public after the latter hurled stones injuring him while being on duty in Bengaluru.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Narayan, posted with the Halasurugate police station in Bengaluru, is the suspended police official. According to police, the differently-abled woman identified as Manjula had all of a sudden hurled a stone at ASI Narayan while he was sitting inside a towed vehicle.

The stone allegedly hit Narayan’s face and he started bleeding. Enraged by the act of the woman, the ASI kicked her repeatedly, abused and held her by the hair dragging her all over the road.

Though, the people asked the policeman to let the woman go as she is reported to be mentally unfit, Narayan continued assaulting the woman. Later, he lodged a complaint with S.J. Park police station and the woman was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, the people recorded a video of the incident and posted it on the social media. As the video went viral, the people condemned the brutal attack on the woman by the police official.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant has now suspended the ASI for assaulting the differently-abled woman in public.

Police sources said that the woman has a crippled hand and hated towing of vehicles by the police, so she hurled stones at the police wherever she saw them. The investigation is underway.