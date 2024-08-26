KTR accuses Telangana govt of hiding dengue deaths

On August 26, he questioned on X, "Who is hiding the data and why?"

BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has accused the Telangana government of hiding dengue death data, suggesting a health emergency due to rising cases. On August 26, he raised concerns about X, questioning, “Who is hiding the data and why?”

KTR stated on X that director of public health, Ravinder Nayek reported 4,648 dengue cases from January 1 to August 21 but no fatalities. He had previously highlighted five reported deaths on social media and called for intensified sanitation, awareness campaigns, and better blood platelet availability.

In response, health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha’s office denied dengue-related deaths, attributing seasonal disease increases to rains and vector density. However, KTR challenged this, citing media reports of eight deaths in two days and questioning the accuracy of the data.

He further criticised state-run hospitals for inadequate resources and overcrowded conditions. In his tweet, he stated, “Who is hiding the data and why? Time to admit there is a serious problem and declare a health emergency.”

