KTR accuses Telangana govt of hiding dengue deaths

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has accused the Telangana government of hiding dengue death data, suggesting a health emergency due to rising cases. On August 26, he raised concerns about X, questioning, “Who is hiding the data and why?”

KTR stated on X that director of public health, Ravinder Nayek reported 4,648 dengue cases from January 1 to August 21 but no fatalities. He had previously highlighted five reported deaths on social media and called for intensified sanitation, awareness campaigns, and better blood platelet availability.

In response, health minister Damodar Raja Narasimha’s office denied dengue-related deaths, attributing seasonal disease increases to rains and vector density. However, KTR challenged this, citing media reports of eight deaths in two days and questioning the accuracy of the data.

He further criticised state-run hospitals for inadequate resources and overcrowded conditions. In his tweet, he stated, “Who is hiding the data and why? Time to admit there is a serious problem and declare a health emergency.”

Govt says that there are no dengue deaths in the state !!



Meanwhile, newspapers reported five deaths day before and three today. Who is hiding the data and why?



Hospitals have no adequate medicines and in most hospitals 3-4 people are sharing a bed!



Time to admit there is a… https://t.co/BiwSB4WWhB pic.twitter.com/zdEDiNhDQD — KTR (@KTRBRS) August 26, 2024

Also Read Telangana doctors urge hydration amid rising dengue cases

Telangana doctors urge hydration amid rising dengue cases

Doctors in Telangana have issued a warning to the public to stay adequately hydrated as dengue cases surge across the state. The heavy monsoons have led to an increase in infectious diseases, including dengue, malaria, and typhoid.

The combination of heavy rainfall and high humidity has created ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, resulting in a significant outbreak of these diseases.

Dr Azeezuddin, highlighted the importance of staying hydrated, particularly for older adults. “Each degree Celsius rise in temperature above 39°C (102°F) in adults can lead to a 25% increase in fluid losses through sweating and breathing,” he explained. This makes older adults especially vulnerable to dehydration during the febrile phase of dengue.