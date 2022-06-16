KTR advises job aspirants to stay away from mobiles

Rajanna Sircilla: Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao advised the aspirants, who are preparing for the job notifications issued by the State government to fill up vacancies in various departments, to chalk out an action plan for next three months by keeping aside the usage of mobile phones and to emerge as victorious.

Speaking at a programme after distributing the study material to the job aspirants at Mustabad mandal headquarters here on Wednesday, Minister KT Rama Rao said that after the formation of the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had mainly focused on the irrigation sector and constructed the world largest Lift Irrigation project, Kaleshwaram, in a record span of time, facilitating water to all parts of the State.

The State government has sofar recruited over 1.32 lakh posts since the formation of the State and the drive for recruitment of another 80,000 posts is now going on. Apart from this, the government has also generated employment to over 16 lakh people by setting up about 19,000 Industries across the Telangana, KTR said.

Later, the Minister took part in the Palle Pragathi programme at Venkatrao Palle village of Mustabad mandal and inaugurated a building named ‘KCR Pragathi Prangnam’ constructed at a cost of Rs.33 lakhs.

Earlier in the day, KTR along with Labour Minister Malla Reddy inaugurated a mini stadium in Medchel. MLC Shambipur Raju and other elected representatives were present.