KTR alleges irregularities in Tesseract land deal, targets CM’s kin

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday, August 11, alleged irregularities in a land deal between the state government and the defence startup Tesseract Advanced Systems Pvt Ltd, which he claimed is owned by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s brother, A Kondal Reddy.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, he questioned how the land, worth Rs 200 crore, was allotted to the firm for Rs 7 crore. The former Telangana minister accused the company of having a paid-up capital of Rs 1 lakh, claiming that it had no employees at the time of land allotment.

He questioned the financial credentials of Tesseract and sought clarity on the role of Kondal Reddy, who he claimed was presented as the company’s chairman and represented it at official meetings.

“There was a time in Karnataka when the then Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, was almost compelled to resign because of what was called the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, where the chief minister’s wife was allotted three acres of prime land…Today, a much bigger scam is unfolding in Telangana,” he said.

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“If Kondal Reddy has no connection with Tesseract, why was he presented as its chairman, and why did he represent the company at meetings? “KTR asked, while also questioning the basis for the alleged gap between the market value of the land and the amount paid for it.

The Sircilla MLA sought an inquiry into the role of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers in the allotment process.

“Yesterday, when our party leader Krishank held a press conference regarding this company, our state’s industries minister (Sridhar Babu) came out and gave a statement claiming that Kondal Reddy—Revanth Reddy’s brother—has no connection with this company. Well, if he has no connection, then how did he get membership in the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USIPF) as the Chairman of Tesseract Advanced Systems?” he asked.

KTR said that the party would approach the governor and Lokayukta, along with exploring legal options against the allotment. “Government land should not be treated as private property,” he said.