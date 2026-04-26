KTR asks cadres hoist party flags in every village on BRS formation day

KTR announced that a state-level delegates' meeting would be held on Monday at the Telangana Bhavan.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 26th April 2026 8:45 pm IST
BRS working president KT Rama Rao questions the selectiveness of NDSA in addressing the irrigation project damages/failures in Telangana during the Congress government.
KTR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday, April 26, called on the party cadres to hoist party flags in every village, town, constituency, and district headquarters to mark the BRS formation day on Monday.

KTR announced that a state-level delegates’ meeting would be held on Monday at the Telangana Bhavan. He noted that, in light of the massive public meeting recently held in Jagtial — and keeping the current intense summer heat in mind — the plenary session has been limited to a State Executive Committee meeting this time, in accordance with the directives of BRS President and former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR).

The party clarified that invitations to this meeting have been extended exclusively to State Executive Committee members, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district presidents, as well as former public representatives and former chairpersons of various corporations.

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KTR requested that, given the limited entry capacity at Telangana Bhavan, only those who have received invitations should attend. He urged other leaders and party workers to remain in their respective constituencies and organise the celebrations there on a grand scale.

Delegates arriving from distant places have been advised to conclude the flag-hoisting ceremonies in their respective local areas in the morning and reach Hyderabad by 1:30 p.m.

KCR had floated Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2001 to revive the Telangana movement. The separate state became a reality on June 2, 2014.

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In 2022, TRS changed its name to BRS with KCR planning to expand the party to other states. However, after ruling Telangana for nearly a decade BRS lost power to Congress in Telangana in 2023.

The BRS suffered a humiliating defeat in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It drew a blank, its worst-ever performance.

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Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 26th April 2026 8:45 pm IST

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