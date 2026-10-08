KTR asks Elon Musk to name ‘oligarchs’ blocking Starlink in India

Musk, in a veiled attack on certain telecom operators, on October 7 alleged that "certain oligarchs" have blocked his company's satellite communication services in India to maintain their monopoly in the country.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
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KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Thursday said US business tycoon Elon Musk should “name and shame the oligarchs” who have blocked his company Starlink’s satellite communication services in India.

“Elon, Name and shame the Oligarchs. The nation (India) wants to know who got this stranglehold on our Government,” he said in a post on ‘X’.

Musk, in a veiled attack on certain telecom operators, on October 7 alleged that “certain oligarchs” have blocked his company’s satellite communication services in India to maintain their monopoly in the country.

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Subhan Bakery

In response to information posted by the DodgeDesigner handle on social media platform ‘X’ about the non-availability of mobile coverage in over 11,000 villages, Musk said: “Unfortunately, we are being blocked by certain oligarchs in order to maintain their monopolistic chokehold on the Indian people.”

“You can guess who they are… This is a crime against the people of India!” Musk posted on ‘X’.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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