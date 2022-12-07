KTR assures to extend Hyderabad Metro Rail from Hayathnagar to LB Nagar

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration Urban Development and IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday affirmed that the Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion process would be extended till Hayathnagar point from LB Nagar after the elections and this would be interconnected to the present expansion network of Nagole to LB Nagar line.

The Minister took part in various development and welfare programmes in the LB Nagar constituency limits of the city.

Addressing the public the Minister said, “A 1500 bedded TIMS hospital would come in the constituency limits soon.”

During the programme, KTR said the state government was undertaking 34 works under the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) scheme in the city and two among them were accomplished including that of Bandlaguda which was launched on Tuesday.

“These 34 works were undertaken with an outlay of Rs 985 crore and almost all these works would be completed by January 2023,” he said.

The minister further said an SNDP second phase proposal with an outlay of Rs 220 crores would be undertaken subsequently. The minister said 14 bridges would be constructed on the Moosi river.

The minister said the state bagged 19 out of 20 Sansad Adarsh Grameen Yojna awards and in the swachh survekshan a total of 26 urban areas got awards at the national level.

The minister lauded certain efforts undertaken by the MLA of LB Nagar Sudheer Reddy and added that the legislator was adopting systematically planned programmes such as encouraging green cover expansion.

“The state in this angle attained a major achievement and 31.7 per cent green cover,” KTR said.

The minister spoke about the improved Per Capita income concept and increased GSDP in his speech and asserted that the state was making rapid strides for the past eight years.

Earlier the minister inaugurated Mukthi ghat of all religions and a unique animal crematorium and a link road at Fathullaguda and an SNDP nala along with a swimming pool in the constituency limits.

Labour Minister Malla Reddy, Special chief secretary, Municipal administration & urban development, Commissioner, HMDA Aravind Kumar Sudeer Reddy MLA, G Vijaya Laxmi Mayor, GHMC and MLCs were present on the occasion. (ANI)