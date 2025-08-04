KTR blames Congress for fertiliser shortage in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Ram Rao (KTR) on Monday, August 4, blamed the Congress government for alleged urea shortage in Telangana.

The former Telangana minister said that the Congress government failed to draw the fertilizers allocated by the Center in April, May, and June. “Due to the government’s negligence, 70 lakh farmers in the state are facing hardships. Farmers who should be in their fields are now waiting in front of fertilizer shops due to the government’s mismanagement,” KTR said in a post on X.

Also Read KTR demands probe into fertilizer shortage in Telangana

Referring to the reforms brought in by the BRS government, the Sircilla MLA said the farmers were treated like kings. “By providing Rythu Bandhu for the farmer’s investment, and ensuring Rs 5 lakh insurance for the family in case of the farmer’s death for any reason,” he added.

The BRS working president went on to say that KCR ensured that there was no shortage of urea or fertilizers. In April and May, when demand is low in northern states, financial assistance was provided to the nodal agency Markfed, ensuring 3 to 4 lakh metric tons by June, with an additional 3 lakh tons of buffer stock at dealers.

“Additionally, in July and August, the state coordinated with the Center to draw its allocated quota,” he added.