KTR breaks ground for Syngene research lab at Genome Valley

Hyderabad: Telangana IT and industries minister, KT Rama Rao broke the ground for Syngene International Limited’s research laboratories at Genome Valley on Thursday.

Syngene, a leading global contract research, development, and manufacturing services organisation has planned to invest up to Rs 788 crores in the next five years to develop the expanded campus, which will create up to 1000 jobs.

"I'm proud of the legacy that we have established in the Life Sciences sector in Telangana. Syngene's expansion is a testament to the tremendous opportunities and support that our State provides." : Minister @KTRBRS



Industries Minister KTR participated in the ground breaking… pic.twitter.com/6fmfCOjNNU — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) September 14, 2023

KTR was accompanied by chairperson of Syngene International Limited, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan, MD of Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) Venkata Narasimha Reddy, chief executive officer of Telangana Life Sciences Shakthi Nagappan and other senior office-bearers of Syngene.

Syngene’s existing research facility in Genome Valley was inaugurated in 2020 and has now grown four times, housing more than 900 scientists.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC to distribute 5 lakh clay Ganesha idols for free

The research carried out on the site focuses on the discovery of chemistry and biology, primarily for the global pharmaceutical industry.

KTR also inaugurated the PROTAC laboratory that conducts leading-edge research into disease-causing proteins, which lie at the heart of diseases such as cancer. A Central Compound Management facility, which serves as a central storage facility for all compounds, was also thrown open.

Both facilities of Syngene are based out of Genome Valley, which is the premier Life Sciences hub in Asia. Genome Valley is home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 25,000 professionals including presence of the marquee global names like Novartis, Ferring Pharma, Chemo, DuPont, Ashland, United States Pharmacopeia, and Lonza amongst many others.

“Speaking on the occasion KTR said, “I am proud of the legacy that we have established in the Life Sciences sector in the state. At Genome Valley, we aim to facilitate the necessary infrastructure and support systems to enable pioneering life science R&D activities. This expansion aligns with our vision to attract and nurture top talent, drive innovation and foster economic development,” the minister added.

Syngene chairperson Kiran Shaw said, “We will be investing up to Rs 788 crore over the next few years in Genome Valley in Hyderabad. I extend my congratulations to the Government of Telangana for their visionary efforts towards setting up a world class biotech hub in Hyderabad.”

