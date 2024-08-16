KTR challenges Revanth to prove his loan waiver claim at any Telangana village

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) challenged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to come along with him sans security, to any village in any mandal of his choice in his home constituency Kodangal, and show him whether farm loan waiver has been rolled out 100 percent.

Speaking with media at Telangana Bhavan on Friday, August 16, KTR said that he was ready to take along media persons with outdoor broadcasting vans to live telecast the event.

“Let the farmers sit in the Rythu Vedikas built by KCR. If the farmers agree that the farm loan waiver has been implemented 100 percent, I will then and there submit my resignation to the speaker and will take permanent retirement from politics. Does Revanth Reddy have the courage to do so,” he asked.

He also said that not just in Kodangal, the chief minister could take the challenge in his native village Kondaredippalle or any other village.

KTR called upon his MLAs and former MLAs to take up a campaign in all the Assembly constituencies, pick any two to three sample villages, and gather data about the farm loan waiver done by the Congress government. After that, he said the report would will be submitted to the chief secretary, then the Governor. He added that it would finally be contested in the courts of Justice, if the loan waiver was not implemented in its true spirit.

He also urged the farmers to file a cheating case against Revanth Reddy for duping them in the name of the farm loan waiver.

Out of 1,72,433 farmers who have taken loans in Mahabubnagar district, KTR said that only 71,053 loans have been waived off, and out of 3,73,157 farmers in Khammam district, only 1,15,600 loans have been waived off.

KTR also pointed out that one lakh complaints have come in through the helpline set up at Telangana Bhavan to accept the grievances from the farmers on the farm loan waiver.