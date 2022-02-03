KTR condemns attack on Asaduddin Owaisi, calls it outrageous

Hyderabad: Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao condemned the attack on AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, calling it “outrageous & utterly reprehensible”.

“Glad you are safe Asad bhai Outrageous & utterly reprehensible; Strongly condemn this act of cowardice” tweeted KTR.

Some unknown miscreants fired three to four rounds of bullets on the car of AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi while he was passing through the Dasna area in Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday.

However, he escaped unhurt in the incident. The incident took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza when Owaisi was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Meerut.

Hapur police identified one suspect Sachin of Badlapur and he has been arrested, while another accused Shubham who had fled from the scene is still absconding. The CCTV footage at the toll plaza and nearby areas is being verified for further evidence.

“Two men were involved in the firing incident. One has been taken into custody, and a weapon has been recovered. The police is looking for another absconding accused,” said Superintendent of Police, Deepak Bhuker.

“Police have informed me that weapons have been recovered and one shooter has been taken into custody,” Owaisi was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.