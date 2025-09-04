KTR condemns CBI probe on KCR, calls it an insult to Telangana people

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government for ordering a CBI probe into former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), calling it not just politically motivated but an “insult to the people of Telangana.”

Speaking at Erravalli, where senior Congress leader Prabhakar Rao from Manuguru, Pinapaka constituency, joined the BRS along with his followers, KTR defended KCR’s decade-long administration. He said no other leader in recent history had achieved as much progress in such a short span, pointing to irrigation projects like Mallanna Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar, Sitarama, Palamuru-Rangareddy, and the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

“Thanks to KCR’s vision, Hyderabad has secured drinking water for the next 50 years, and lakhs of acres have been brought under irrigation. The Congress cannot digest these achievements and is resorting to false cases with BJP’s support,” he alleged.

The BRS leader ridiculed the Congress party’s “double standards,” recalling that Rahul Gandhi once described the CBI as “Modi’s pocket organization,” while Revanth Reddy now praises the same agency. “This hypocrisy reflects the miserable state of the Congress,” KTR said.

Slamming the present administration, he charged that Telangana has been thrown into disarray in just 21 months under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. “Farmers are forced to wait in long queues for urea, leaving their shoes behind. This is the tragic reality of Congress misrule,” he remarked.

KTR reminded the gathering that in 2014 Telangana ranked 14th in agricultural production, but within a decade of statehood under KCR’s stewardship, it became a major food producer. He highlighted that Kaleshwaram alone carries 2 TMCs of water daily from Medigadda to Kondapochamma Sagar, providing both irrigation and drinking water to countless villages.

He also recalled how KCR’s government stood firmly by Singareni coal workers, implementing most of their demands, and ensured that welfare schemes continued even during the COVID-19 crisis when revenues had completely dried up. “Unlike leaders such as NTR, Chandrababu Naidu, YSR, and KCR, Revanth Reddy has lowered the dignity of the Chief Minister’s office with his irresponsible remarks,” KTR said.

Urging BRS cadres to intensify their efforts in Khammam district, he asked them to unfurl the party’s pink flag in all 10 constituencies and prepare for the upcoming local body, assembly, and parliamentary elections. He also announced his tour of Bhadrachalam and Kothagudem on the 10th and 11th of this month.

“People have now begun to realize KCR’s true worth after witnessing Congress’ failures. If Telangana is to regain its momentum, there is only one answer KCR must return as Chief Minister,” KTR asserted.