KTR condemns Congress’ ‘rowdyism’ after attack on BRS worker

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao, on Saturday, November 15, called out Congress for their ‘rowdyism’ after one of his party workers was allegedly attacked by Congress workers in the Rahmath nagar division of Jubilee Hills constituency.

He, along with the BRS candidate for Jubilee Hills by-election Maganti Sunitha, visited the injured party worker Rakesh Christopher at his residence to check up on him.

KTR has strongly condemned the act and asked Congress to take responsibility for the attack. He also reiterated the claim that Congress won the by-election through rigging votes, goon violence, and distributing money.

“Even before 24 hours have passed since the Jubilee Hills election results, Congress is resorting to thuggery. We were in power for a decade, won many by-elections, but we never attacked like Congress does.” KTR said in an X post.

Responding to chief minister Revanth Reddy’s remarks on his arrogance, KTR stated, “It became clear whose arrogance it is, with the victory procession by the Congress party on Friday night. In the past, we won many by-elections, and Congress didn’t even get their deposits back. Did we therefore put the party’s symbol on a donkey and parade it?”

On Friday, after Congress’ victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election, supporters were seen parading a pink BRS-branded car through the streets.

On Saturday, KTR visited Maganti Sunitha at her residence and appreciated her for putting up a strong fight against Congress. He assured her that wins and losses are natural in politics and said that the party will stand by her always.

Congress candidate Naveen Yadav won the Jubilee Hills by-election with 98,988 votes, while the BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha trailed behind in second place with 74,259 votes. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Lankala Deepak Reddy came in third with 17,061 votes.